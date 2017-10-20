Fire marshal, Red Cross called to Lebanon County fire

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire marshal was called to a fire in Lebanon County on Friday night.

Crews were called just after 6 p.m. to a fire at a residence in East Hanover Township.

The residence in the 10000 block of Allentown Boulevard (Route 22) went up in flames, prompting a response from the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.