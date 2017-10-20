Fire marshal, Red Cross called to Lebanon County fire

Photo Courtesy: Allecia Alicea-Imboden

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire marshal was called to a fire in Lebanon County on Friday night.

Photo Courtesy: Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News

Crews were called just after 6 p.m. to a fire at a residence in East Hanover Township.

The residence in the 10000 block of Allentown Boulevard (Route 22) went up in flames, prompting a response from the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

