Ex-Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams disbarred

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Seth Williams
FILE - In this March 22, 2017 file photo, Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams arrives for his arraignment on bribery and extortion charges at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has disbarred Philadelphia’s former top prosecutor says before he faces federal court sentencing in a corruption case.

The court’s order Thursday regarding Seth Williams was retroactive to April 13, when the court first suspended Williams’ license. He was indicted in March.

Williams, a two-term Democrat, faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has filed a memorandum asking for the maximum sentence, saying Williams’ “crimes demand notable punishment.”

Williams resigned after pleading guilty in June to accepting a bribe from a businessman in exchange for legal favors.

