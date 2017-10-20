Employees strike at Lebanon nursing home

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – About 200 nursing home employees began striking Friday at the Cedar Haven Healthcare Center.

The union that represents the workers, AFSCME District Council 89, Local 2732, said licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants are in a contract dispute with the owner of Cedar Haven, Stone Barn Holdings.

The union said Stone Barn Holdings imposed a “best and final” offer that included a drastic increase to healthcare costs and cuts to paid leave after the employees voted down the offer.

Other nurses have been brought in to care for residents. Stone Barn Holdings and Cedar Haven management did not immediately comment.

