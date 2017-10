DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Dillsburg Farmers’ Fair wraps up tomorrow.

Thursday night, there was a cross cut saw contest. Many competed to be the best including abc27 photojournalist Eric Semmel.

On Saturday, there will be an antique car show, lots of food, and games.

The fair ends with a parade along South Second, Franklin and Baltimore Streets at 7:30 p.m.

The fair is celebrating 102 years.