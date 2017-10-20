Candlelight vigil honors, remembers victims of domestic violence

\CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties hosted a candelight vigil Thursday night in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event at the Camp Hill Borough Building brought together survivors, including the group’s executive director who shared her story.

“The Candlelight Vigil honors those who have lost their lives to domestic violence – there were 102 deaths last year in Pennsylvania – and reminds family and friends that there are those who will not cease working on behalf of victims and survivors until we live in a community where everyone is free from abuse,” DVSCP Executive Director Barbara Kohutiak said in a release.

The Silent Witness Project, representing women who died in domestic violence-related incidents, was also on display.

According to DVSCP, one in three women will experience physical violence, sexual assault or stalking from an intimate partner in her lifetime.

