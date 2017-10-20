Candlelight vigil honors, remembers victims of domestic violence

WHTM Staff Published:

\CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties hosted a candelight vigil Thursday night in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event at the Camp Hill Borough Building brought together survivors, including the group’s executive director who shared her story.

“The Candlelight Vigil honors those who have lost their lives to domestic violence – there were 102 deaths last year in Pennsylvania – and reminds family and friends that there are those who will not cease working on behalf of victims and survivors until we live in a community where everyone is free from abuse,” DVSCP Executive Director Barbara Kohutiak said in a release.

The Silent Witness Project, representing women who died in domestic violence-related incidents, was also on display.

According to DVSCP, one in three women will experience physical violence, sexual assault or stalking from an intimate partner in her lifetime.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s