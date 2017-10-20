2 sought for armed robbery at post office

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two young men who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint at a Harrisburg-area post office.

The robbery occurred at the post office at 5120 Derry Street in Swatara Township around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Township police said one of the robbers pointed a black handgun at the postal worker and demanded cash, and both ran off with several items stolen from the postal worker.

The robbers, both of average height and thin builds, were wearing all black clothing and black masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara police Detective Corporal Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s