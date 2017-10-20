2 sought for armed robbery at post office

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two young men who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint at a Harrisburg-area post office.

The robbery occurred at the post office at 5120 Derry Street in Swatara Township around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Township police said one of the robbers pointed a black handgun at the postal worker and demanded cash, and both ran off with several items stolen from the postal worker.

The robbers, both of average height and thin builds, were wearing all black clothing and black masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara police Detective Corporal Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550.

