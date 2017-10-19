Wolf vetoes bill to impose work requirements for Medicaid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is vetoing legislation to impose work or job search requirements for certain Medicaid recipients.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday rejected a bill that he said would have increased costs and ended health care for needy people.

Wolf says in his veto message the Republican-backed bill would not promote health coverage for older Pennsylvanians, those with disabilities or people with substance abuse disorders.

Supporters say the legislation would have saved money and kept Medicaid affordable, and that work requirements have been successful in other states.

But opponents argue the bill also targeted dental, vision, mental health and behavioral health clinic-based coverage, as well as hospice care.