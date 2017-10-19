Warming up for the weekend ahead

Today will continue our pleasant streak this week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. High pressure barely moves the next couple of days and our forecast will continue to benefit from all of the sunshine and fair weather. This afternoon’s high temperatures will be in the low 70s, with even warmer weather expected by tomorrow and the weekend! There are some subtle signs that our weekend could be even warmer, pushing to the upper 70s for some. No matter how warm it gets, a pleasant weekend is in store for all outdoor activities including fall festivals, Halloween events, and the big Penn State weekend with College GameDay in town and the Michigan game Saturday evening.

Next week brings some change to the forecast and most importantly rain! A large north to south extending cold front will barrel through late Monday into Tuesday. The forecast guidance shows the potential for an area of low pressure on or near the front to bring steady rain stemming from the Gulf of Mexico. Some of the rain could be heavy at times next Tuesday. Behind the front, much cooler air is likely to settle in across the eastern United States for several days. Highs could drop to the 50s by the middle of next week, signifying a true changeover to fall…finally! Stay tuned!