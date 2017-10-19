Sandusky to appeal ruling he won’t get new trial

By Published:
Jerry Sandusky
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for an appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky lost a bid Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, for a new trial and a second chance to convince a jury he is innocent of the child sexual abuse charges that landed him in state prison to serve a lengthy sentence. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) Jerry Sandusky’s lawyer says he’ll appeal a judge’s decision that the former Penn State assistant football coach shouldn’t get a new trial or have charges dismissed.

Defense attorney Al Lindsay said Wednesday the ruling isn’t the end of Sandusky’s criminal case and that he still hopes to vindicate Sandusky and secure his release from state prison.

Lindsay says he’s disappointed with Judge John Foradora’s opinion and order, which rejected dozens of claims Lindsay had raised.

The 73-year-old Sandusky had argued that he didn’t receive adequate representation at trial and that prosecutors should have disclosed more details about changes to victims’ stories.

He’s serving a 30- to 60-year prison term for abuse of 10 boys.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s