Sandusky to appeal ruling he won’t get new trial

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) Jerry Sandusky’s lawyer says he’ll appeal a judge’s decision that the former Penn State assistant football coach shouldn’t get a new trial or have charges dismissed.

Defense attorney Al Lindsay said Wednesday the ruling isn’t the end of Sandusky’s criminal case and that he still hopes to vindicate Sandusky and secure his release from state prison.

Lindsay says he’s disappointed with Judge John Foradora’s opinion and order, which rejected dozens of claims Lindsay had raised.

The 73-year-old Sandusky had argued that he didn’t receive adequate representation at trial and that prosecutors should have disclosed more details about changes to victims’ stories.

He’s serving a 30- to 60-year prison term for abuse of 10 boys.