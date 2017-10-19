Police seek hit-run driver who struck boy on bike

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a 14-year-old bicyclist Saturday evening.

Southern Regional police said the boy was struck in the 300 block of Millwood Road, between Long Lane and Shultz Road in Pequea Township, around 7:30 p.m.

Two boys were riding bicycles without lighting, police said, and a passerby, concerned for their safety, stopped and gave one of the boys two lights. When the boy with the lights yelled for his friend to meet him in the right shoulder, a northbound driver swerved around the boy with the lights and struck the other boy in the southbound lane.

Police said the striking driver stopped and gave a blanket to the injured boy, then returned to his car and drove off. He was said to have long hair and a beanie, and the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, and will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southern Regional police at 717-872-0352.