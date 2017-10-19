Pennsylvania unveils new tool for winter travel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new online tool promises to take the guesswork out of winter driving in Pennsylvania.

PennDOT will use a relatively new technology, Automated Vehicle Location, that uses units in each plow truck to send a cellular signal showing the truck’s location.

That information will be used to build a color-coded map of when each state-maintained roadway was last plowed.

Drivers can view the map by visiting the plow trucks section of PennDOT’s website, 511PA.com.

Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards unveiled the new tool Thursday at the PennDOT maintenance facility in Norristown.

