Pennsylvania to auction fire truck with 440 seized, fleet vehicles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A vintage fire truck and several luxury cars will be on the auction block next week when Pennsylvania sells used vehicles from its fleet and others that were seized by police.

The 1958 Jeep Willys fire hose truck used by the Department of Corrections will be among more than 400 vehicles for sale Tuesday at Manheim Keystone Auto Auction, at 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville, beginning at 10 a.m.

The seized vehicles include a 2006 BMW 530XI, 2008 Cadillac Escalade, 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring, 2004 Land Rover Range Rover HSE, and a 2005 Lexus ES300.

The fleet cars include makes from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, and GMC.

Registration on the day of sale opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon.

All vehicles are available for inspection at the auction site beginning Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit the Department of General Services website.