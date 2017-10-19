Pennsylvania National Horse show continues to boost local economy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania National Horse Show has been around for more than 70 years.

The event features riders from around the world.

Susie Webb is the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation and says the show continues to infuse cash into the region.

“Annually we bring in about $40 million to the local economy,” said Webb. “We have people drive in and use rental cars and restaurants and stay in hotels.”

Sandy Smith, a vendor who lives in York County, says it makes sense for her to stay close to the Farm Show.

“I don’t want to drive back and forth,” said Smith. “I just stay at the hotel nearby, it is more convenient, especially on the long days.”

The Pennsylvania National Horse Show Foundation also contributes to local charities and helps organizations.

“We support equine rescue and therapeutic horseback riding,” said Webb. “It is a way to give back, and help people and animals in need.”

The Pennsylvania National Horse show ends on Oct. 21.

