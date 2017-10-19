Pennsylvania gets Real ID extension through Oct. 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has received yet another extension to comply with a federal law that says driver’s licenses must meet anti-terrorism standards.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said the Department of Homeland Security granted the state a REAL ID enforcement extension through Oct. 10, 2018.

The extension means Pennsylvania residents can continue to access federal facilities and board domestic airline flights until that date.

Homeland Security granted an extension last week through Jan. 22.

PennDOT expects to have REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses available as an option in March 2019.

