PennDOT postpones Route 30 repair work

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has postponed repair work that will restrict traffic in the westbound lanes of Route 30.

The work near the West Manchester Town Center had been scheduled for Thursday, but PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said crews didn’t have enough material because of a breakdown at the blacktop plant.

He said they plan to get the job done on Friday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The project will close the right and center lanes of Route 30 West between Kenneth Road and the exit for Route 74, and restrict a portion of the westbound off-ramp for Route 74.