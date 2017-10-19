Olympic cyclist Marty Nothstein latest to run for Dent seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Marty Nothstein, a Republican who won an Olympic gold medal in cycling at the Sydney games in 2000, is the latest to announce he’s running for the eastern Pennsylvania congressional seat that’s being vacated by Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Dent.

Dent, a former state senator, is a centrist Republican who has held the seat since 2005. He’s announced he’s retiring after his term expires next year.

Two Republican state representatives, Ryan Mackenzie and Justin Simmons, have previously announced they’re running for Dent’s 15th District seat. Democrat Bill Leiner, a former Lehigh County commissioner, is also running.

Dent’s district includes Allentown and all of Lehigh County, and parts of four surrounding counties. Republicans in 2011 stretched the district almost 90 miles to the Susquehanna River in central Pennsylvania to make it more Republican.