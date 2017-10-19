Mechanicsburg man arrested for firing gun into Harrisburg bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of firing a gun into a bar earlier this month.

The incident happened Oct. 1 around 11 p.m. at Bill’s Café in the 2300 block of Derry Street.

Police spoke with a manager who said an employee of his asked the suspect to leave, which led to a brief altercation before the suspect was removed.

After he was removed from the bar, the suspect came back inside and fired several rounds, police said.

No one was injured.

Edward Omar Carter, 29, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment.

Carter posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9, according to court documents.

