Man to be charged with attempted homicide after police-involved shooting in Schuylkill County

TOWER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man will be charged with attempted homicide following a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived around 12:45 p.m. to the 100 block of North Yohe Street in Porter Township for a domestic altercation.

A trooper arrived to find a female leaving a residence. She was bleeding from her head.

According to police, the female was “laid prone” on the front grass while a man exited the residence with a compound bow and arrow.

The man, identified only as a 42-year-old at this time, is accused of pulling back the compound bow and raising it at the trooper at the scene.

The trooper fired his issued weapon and sought cover.

The suspect returned to the residence, exited again and then raised the compound bow at the trooper again, police said.

The trooper fired again at the suspect, striking him in the leg. First aid was applied until EMS arrived.

The suspect was taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

According to police, charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault are forthcoming.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.