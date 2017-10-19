Lower Paxton man pleads guilty to 2nd child sexual abuse

By Published:
Jason Startzman (Dauphin County District Attorney's Office)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man with a previous child sexual abuse conviction is going back to prison after pleading guilty to molesting a young girl.

Jason Startzman, 42, of Lower Paxton Township, entered the plea Tuesday to counts of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

Startzman is accused of indecently touching the girl in April 2016. She reported the abuse to a school resource police officer the next school day.

Startzman is in Dauphin County Prison on $150,000 cash bail, with sentencing scheduled for Jan. 18.

In 2013, Startzman was ordered to serve 20-40 months in state prison after he pleaded guilty to indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, according to court records.

 

