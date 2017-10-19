Lawmakers call for higher fines on graffiti, littering

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced legislation to increase penalties for nuisance offenses such as littering, loitering, and disorderly conduct.

House Bill 1812 would increase existing fines for graffiti, scattering rubbish, public drunkenness, and loitering. Fines would be doubled for a second offense and tripled for a third or subsequent offense.

Rep. John Taylor (R-Philadelphia) and Rep. Jared Solomon (D-Philadelphia) said their second proposal, House Bill 1813, would increase the minimum and maximum fine amounts for scattering rubbish.

The fine for the first offense, currently $50 – $300, would be increased to $100 – $500. Second and subsequent offenses would be increased from $300 – $1,000 to $500 – $1,500.

A third of the fines collected would go to the municipality where the offense occurred to use for outdoor trash cans, cleaning services for sidewalks and streets, and litter prevention programs.