Higashi Jewelry: Freida Rothman

By Published:

Susan is back with us today with exciting news about her event tomorrow—a stack party with Frieda Rothman products!

“Stacking is the layering of pieces. Some people like to layer several necklaces of different lengths; others like to stack bracelets up their arms or on their fingers,” tells Susan.

“The Freida Line is perfect for this. They have great pieces in matte finishes with sparkles or not. Colors, too. You can stack things one way for one look and another for a completely different look. The possibilities are truly endless. And if you don’t to stack, the pieces work well on their own too.”

To check out some of these dazzling, stackable accessories, click on the video above. For more info, visit Higashi online.

 

