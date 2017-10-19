Harrisburg man gets prison for attacking woman with scissors, hammer, knife

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man will serve up to 34 years in a state prison for stabbing a woman with scissors, beating her with a hammer, and forcing her to take pills when she tried to end an abusive relationship last year.

Larry W. Cathey, 61, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Dauphin County Court to attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and unlawful restraint. He was immediately sentenced to a term of 17 to 34 years, District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

The district attorney’s office said Cathey became enraged in September 2016 when his then-girlfriend told him she wanted to move out of their Balm Street apartment and return to her family. He tried to slice her throat with a pair of scissors then threatened to kill her as he stabbed her with the scissors about her head, face, chest, arms and legs.

Cathey also stabbed the woman with a kitchen knife, struck her in the back of the head with the claw end of a hammer, then carried her into a bedroom and forced her to take a massive amount of pills. She lost consciousness until the next day, when she was able to crawl to an apartment across the hall and get help.

The woman was taken to a hospital for surgery and went through a long medical rehabilitative journey, the district attorney’s office said.