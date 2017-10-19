Good Day Gardening: Fall Décor!

For our sixth and final segment with Hershey Gardens, Brooke will teach Patrick what he can do to create an inviting, fall-themed array of decoration. She’ll also tell us how Hershey Gardens decorates for fall and their famous Pumpkin Glow event!
