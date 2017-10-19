Eating with Ang: Creamy Cream-Free Soups!

You want a big bowl of creamy soup, but maybe you’ve cut back on dairy or you just want a healthy recipe. Angela Britcher from Eating with Ang is here with tips on how to give your soup that creamy texture without adding milk or cream.
Recipes: St. Julia’s Soup Base
1-2 cups thinly sliced onion
2 Tablespoons butter
4 cups water or broth
1/2 cup white rice
Cream of Broccoli Soup
St. Julia’s Soup Base
About 2 pounds of broccoli
4 cups broth
salt & pepper to taste
Saute the onions in the butter for 7-8 minutes until translucent.
Add the rice and liquid. Simmer about 20 minutes until the rice is very tender.
Steam the broccoli for 3-4 minutes. Add to the soup base. Add 4 more cups of liquid and simmer until tender. Whirl it all up.
Check out more of Ang’s tasty tips online at http://www.eatingwithang.com/