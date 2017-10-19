DA: Man made illegal recordings at county courthouse

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is accused of making secret audio and video recordings in prohibited areas of the Lancaster County Courthouse.

Melvin C. Hartman, 52, of Martic Township, used a device concealed in a pen to record a bailiff and other people on the fourth floor of the courthouse, where courtrooms are located, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said in a news release.

The district attorney’s office said Hartman made the recordings during a Sept. 21 visit to the courthouse at 50 North Duke Street. When deputy sheriffs asked him about the suspected recording device, Hartman acknowledged it was a recording device.

Recording audio and video are prohibited in many areas of the courthouse.

Hartman is charged with felony counts of intercepting communications and criminal attempt to intercept communications. He was placed in the county prison on $20,000 bail.

The news release did not disclose a motive for the recordings.