Companies tout benefits of gas pipelines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The companies involved in building natural gas pipelines across the Midstate were rallying support Thursday.

Energy companies, trucking firms, and others joined state lawmakers outside Cleveland Brothers Equipment in Harrisburg.

They touted the safety and economic benefits these pipeline projects bring to the communities.

“This work is done environmentally safe,” state Sen. John DiSanto (R-Perry/Dauphin) said. “Yes, there’s problems, but you know, this industry has created a real energy independence not only for Pennsylvania but for the country. We’re an energy exporter. Who would have thought that 30 years ago?”

The Mariner East pipeline, which runs east to west across Pennsylvania and through the Midstate, employs 8,000 alone.