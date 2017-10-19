Church’s annual trunk or treat event provides fun, aid for families in need

Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County church was displaying some real holiday spirit Wednesday night during an annual event.

Harrisburg First Assembly of God’s Trunk or Treat in Susquehanna Township gave kids a chance to get candy in a safe environment by going trunk to trunk.

In addition, the church gave away 200 frozen turkeys to families in need.

The event also featured food, games, crafts and a moon bounce.

