Child, 4, dies at hospital following farming accident

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 4-year-old child died following a farming accident in Cumberland County earlier this week.

State police said the accident occurred around 12:05 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of Duncan Road in Southampton Township.

The child slipped and was struck by a farm vehicle, causing blunt force trauma to his back.

According to state police, the boy was taken to Chambersburg Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Franklin County Coroner ruled the child’s death accidental.

