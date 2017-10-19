Chambersburg teachers union sets strike date

Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The union representing teachers in the Chambersburg Area School District says it will strike on Nov. 13 unless a tentative agreement is reached with the school board.

The Chambersburg Area Education Association said its negotiating team set the strike date after another round of unproductive bargaining talks Monday night.

CAEA co-president Doug Shatzer said the union hopes to reach a tentative agreement before a strike becomes necessary. He said the board is demanding a deal that would result in a pay cut for 80 percent of teachers.

Contract talks began in January. Teachers have been working under a contract that expired in June.

Union members voted to authorize a strike in September.

