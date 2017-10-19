Carlisle bank robbery suspect arrested in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man charged in a January bank robbery in Carlisle was arrested Thursday in Harrisburg.

Terrell Lamont Waters, 44, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South 13th Street by members of the United States Marshals Service.

Carlisle police in April obtained an arrest warrant for Waters, of Harrisburg, charging him with robbery, illegal firearm possession and other offenses.

Waters is accused of robbing the Members 1st Federal Credit Union at 814 W. High St. on Jan. 20 with two other people.

At the time of the robbery, Waters was serving a period of state parole supervision for a 2013 conviction for robbery and illegal firearm possession. The Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole issued an arrest warrant charging Waters with absconding from supervision.

