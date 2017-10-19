2 wanted for selling stolen electronics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County have issued arrest warrants for two men accused of selling stolen electronics.

Keedrick Glenn, 20, and Steven Keyes, 24, had electronics in their possession that were stolen in a burglary, according to police.

Glenn and Keyes sold the electronics, valued at over $1,000, to the Union Square GameStop, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts should contact Det. Darryl Brown with the Susquehanna Township Police Department by emailing 106@susquehannatwp.com or calling 717-909-9242.

