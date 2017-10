YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York and the York County district attorney’s office will hold a gun buyback in the city.

The buyback will be held at the York City Fire Department, Station #5 – Goodwill, at 833 E. Market St., on Oct. 27, beginning at 6 p.m.

People who turn in guns to police during the event will receive a gift card.

No questions will be asked.