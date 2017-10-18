Woman brutally beaten as teen speaks out to inspire others

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg teen convicted of beating, strangling and leaving his unconscious ex-girlfriend in a recycling bin under the State Street bridge in 2010 was resentenced Wednesday.

Kwame Barnes, 25, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. His first two sentences were overturned.

His ex-girlfriend, Adrielle Fulton-Crosson, was 15 years old at the time.

“He strangled me repeatedly, beat me while I was unconscious, told me I was going to die that day, told me to shut up when I was being strangled or pleading for my life,” she said.

Fulton-Crosson is now in her 20’s and gave a passionate speech at the hearing.

“I wanted him to know that it wasn’t just a one-time mistake or a decision he made, he shouldn’t get a slap on the wrist, or that he should get any less of a time of a sentence,” she said.

Barnes was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and other charges. He originally was sentenced to 25 to 50 years.

Fulton-Crosson is moving on with her life, although she still struggles emotionally and physically. She wanted to tell her story to inspire other domestic violence victims and let them know that help is out there.

She also wanted to show the strength and bravery of survivors.

“Not only is there the girl under the bridge, it’s Adrielle Fulton-Crosson that was under the bridge, that survived a brutal domestic violence attack, and that I am a person, and that I have a side, too,” she said.