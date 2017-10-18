UGI moving HQ to Lancaster County

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – UGI Utilities says it has started construction of its new corporate headquarters in northeastern Lancaster County.

The 93,000 square foot facility will be built on a 32-acre plot at the intersection of Route 222 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in East Cocalico Township. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

UGI Utilities is currently based in Reading. The new headquarters is designed to house approximately 350 employees.

“Moving ahead on our new headquarters building marks a significant milestone in the history of UGI Utilities,” UGI CEO and President Robert Beard said in a statement. “We are pleased to locate our new headquarters building in Lancaster County, which is one of the fastest growing areas in our service territory.’

“Our employees are dedicated to providing excellent service to our customers and the contemporary design of the new building will provide our employees with a positive working environment,” he added.