Trump and the new politics of honoring war dead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like other presidents, Donald Trump has made personal contact with some families of the fallen and not all.

What’s different is that Trump has picked a political fight over the matter.

He boasts: “I think I’ve called every family of someone who’s died.”

But AP finds that Trump has not in fact spoken with the families of all the war dead on his watch. At least two never got a call or letter, and another family received no call.

And there’s ample evidence presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush pulled their weight in offering condolences, contrary to Trump’s assertions.