Soy yogurt recalled because it may contain milk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Following a recall by Stonyfield, Giant and Martin’s stores have removed an item from their shelves.

Stonyfield O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt was recalled because it may contain milk, an allergen not listed on the label.

The following product was recalled:

Stonyfield O’Soy Strawberry soy yogurt, 5.3 oz., UPC 5215900603 with a Use by date of November 4, 2017

Customers who purchased this item can bring their receipt to a Giant or Martin’s store for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Stonyfield’s consumer relations at 1-800-776-2697 or Giant and Martin’s customer service at 1-888-814-4268.

