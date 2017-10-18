Route 422 reopens after 2-month sinkhole repair in Palmyra

By Published:
(PennDOT)

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Route 422 in North Londonderry Township has reopened to traffic after a nearly two-month closure for nearby sinkholes.

The roadway reopened around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a PennDOT news release.

The eastbound lane was closed Aug. 29 when a sinkhole in the parking lot of the Palmyra Bowling Center began undermining the highway. When the sinkhole expanded, PennDOT closed the westbound lane on Sept. 6.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said about 260 feet of the roadway was removed and excavated to a depth of about five feet. He said a sinkhole and large void were discovered adjacent to the repair area, below an underground bridge that was built during a sinkhole repair project in 2014.

The void has been filled with cement.

Penny said the contractor then installed a “flexible sinkhole safety net” over the excavated area that includes several alternating layers of geosynthetic material and soil. On top of these layers, the contractor placed eight inches of subbase material and 10-and-a-half inches of asphalt for the new pavement.

PennDOT District 8 Executive Mike Keiser said the repair “makes this stretch of highway safer should sinkholes emerge in the future.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s