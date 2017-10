PAXTONIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Work at the intersection of Route 22 and Lockwillow Road is expected to cause significant traffic delays for much of the day, Lower Paxton Township police said.

The traffic signal control box at the intersection is being replaced.

Significant delays are expected until around 3 p.m.

Police said drivers who can avoid the area should do so.

They said they were not notified by the subcontractor doing the work until it was underway.