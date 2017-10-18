Police: Lancaster man led officers on 3 pursuits

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is accused of leading police on three vehicle pursuits in five days.

Christopher McIvor, 42, is charged with three felony counts of fleeing and eluding and related misdemeanors.

East Lampeter Township police said an officer on Oct. 12 saw a silver BMW 325i in the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East and recognized the car from a pursuit that was terminated due to reckless driving four days earlier.

The officer followed the BMW until it accelerated to a high rate of speed, and the chase was again ended due to reckless driving.

The BMW was later spotted on Old Philadelphia Pike and spike strips were used to end the third pursuit. McIvor was arrested after a foot chase, police said.