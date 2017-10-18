Pleasant stretch continues today, warming up too

This morning is another chilly one, but most areas should avoid a frosty start unlike yesterday. High temperatures this afternoon will rebound nicely after the chilly morning. Expect warmer weather with highs in the upper 60s, with a few spots even hitting 70 degrees this afternoon. Blue skies will be uninterrupted all day with high pressure right overhead. Tonight will be clear and crisp with lows again dipping into the lower to middle 40s.

Sunny, warm weather continues for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend too! High temperatures gradually rise each day and nighttime temperatures eventually climb back to the 50s. Some clouds arriving from the east may be around early Sunday, but even then sunshine wins out. The next chance for rain will hold off until early next week. This rain could be heavy at times as a strong fetch of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico looks possible as a big front sweeps through late Monday into Tuesday. Behind this front, temperatures cool down by the middle of next week. Until then, enjoy the sunny, warm, and quiet weather!