Pennsylvania cities try to lure Amazon, touting bikes, food

KRISTEN DE GROOT, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Amazon announced Thursday, Sept. 7, that it has opened the search for a second headquarters, promising to spend more than $5 billion on the opening. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania cities both big and small are hoping to become the site of Amazon’s much-vaunted second headquarters.

The e-commerce giant is promising the lucky city $5 billion in investment and 50,000 jobs over the next decade and a half.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday.

In addition to the standard tax and financial incentives, Philadelphia is highlighting its bike lanes and LGBT-friendly ratings. Pittsburgh is touting its manageable cost of living and freebies of a signature sandwich.

Smaller Pennsylvania cities are making a bid for HQ2, too, even though they lack some of what Amazon says it wants – including a population of at least 1 million and easy access to mass transit.

Harrisburg and Allentown are both telling Amazon not to count them out.

