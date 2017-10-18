Pennsylvania cities try to lure Amazon, touting bikes, food

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania cities both big and small are hoping to become the site of Amazon’s much-vaunted second headquarters.

The e-commerce giant is promising the lucky city $5 billion in investment and 50,000 jobs over the next decade and a half.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday.

In addition to the standard tax and financial incentives, Philadelphia is highlighting its bike lanes and LGBT-friendly ratings. Pittsburgh is touting its manageable cost of living and freebies of a signature sandwich.

Smaller Pennsylvania cities are making a bid for HQ2, too, even though they lack some of what Amazon says it wants – including a population of at least 1 million and easy access to mass transit.

Harrisburg and Allentown are both telling Amazon not to count them out.