Pa. House passes bill to license home inspectors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The House of Representatives has passed legislation that would require home inspectors to be licensed by the state.

House Bill 1001 would establish statewide standards for the profession and the home inspection report.

Rep. Sue Helm (R-Dauphin/Lebanon), the bill’s sponsor, said if a home inspector fails to report an issue to a homeowner or prospective homeowner, currently there is little or no recourse available.

“The purchase of a home can quickly turn into a nightmare if the inspection is not conducted completely or properly,” Helm said in a statement. “Not reporting vital information can lead to costly repairs, health issues and burdens that no homebuyer should have to bare. My bill would end those concerns.”

The measure would create the Home Inspector Licensing Board within the Department of Labor and Industry.

Licensee applicants would have to complete board-approved training consisting of at least 120 hours of classroom instruction and 75 mentored home inspections under the direct supervision of a home inspector. They also would have to pass a board-approved test.

Home inspectors would have to carry liability insurance of at least $250,000 and complete 32 hours of continuing education for the biennial renewal of their license.

The bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate.