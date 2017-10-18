Man arrested for unlawful contact with minor

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police have charged a man with unlawful contact with a minor following an incident earlier this month.

Francis Allen Dean, 29, is accused of indecently assaulting a 15-year-old girl the afternoon of Oct. 1.

The teenager reported to police that Dean found her walking in the area of North Queen and East Walnut streets in Lancaster and told her he knew a quicker way to walk home.

Dean is accused of putting his arm around the victim and grabbing her buttocks.

According to police, Dean and the victim walked east toward the 300 block of New Holland Avenue.

The victim reported to police she broke free after Dean grabbed her buttocks and tried to put his hand up her skirt. She also reported that Dean attempted to expose his genitals to her.

During an investigation into the incident, police obtained images of the suspect and victim in the area where the incident was reported, which resulted in Dean’s arrest on Tuesday.

Lancaster police filed charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

Dean had already been committed to Lancaster County Prison for a previous, unrelated incident.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.