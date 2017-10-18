Man accused of shooting girl’s boyfriend in groin arrested

FRACKVILLE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a man accused of having shot his daughter’s boyfriend in the groin after an argument at a motel over the weekend has been taken into custody.

Forty-year-old David Jenkins Jr. was arraigned Wednesday in Frackville on charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and burglary. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Nov. 6.

Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the Motel 6 in West Mahanoy Township, where Jenkins’ daughter and her boyfriend were staying.

Police say when Jenkins arrived, the males argued and Jenkins shot the boyfriend in the upper left leg and groin. He was treated at a hospital. Police didn’t release the ages of Jenkins’ daughter and her boyfriend.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a listed number for Jenkins couldn’t be found Wednesday.