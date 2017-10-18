Lower Swatara man accused of 3 drug-related deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lower Swatara Township man has been arrested for his role in three drug-related deaths.

James “Chico” Newman, 63, is charged with three felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death.

Police said two of the deaths occurred in Lower Swatara Township in April and May. The other death occurred in Harrisburg last November.

Newman was placed in Dauphin County Prison without bail. Court records state he’s a flight risk and a danger to the community.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.