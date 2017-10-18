Local group walking for hurricane victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg-area group is raising money to help the victims of hurricanes Irma, Harvey, and Maria.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association USA is taking part in the Walk For Humanity on Oct. 21. There are five walks across the country. Virginia is the closest walk for the group, so that is where they are headed.

“When the opportunity came up to walk in this walk, we jumped on it. This is a walk that is going to help a lot of people in need. These are our neighbors, and Islam teaches about helping your neighbor and helping your community. We’re happy to help,” said Momin Bhatti, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association USA.

The national group has a goal of $100,000. You can donate at https://fundly.com/2017-walk-for-humanity-dc-mka-harrisburg.