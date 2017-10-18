Lancaster man accused of having $27K cocaine stash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man was arrested after authorities said they found nearly $30,000 worth of cocaine in his home.

Milik E. Pinnock, 30, is accused of having 220 grams of powder cocaine and 53 grams of crack cocaine when Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives searched the home in the 500 block of North Plum Street last week.

Detectives estimated the cocaine is worth up to $27,000, depending on how it is sold.

The task force also found $1,073 cash, drug-packaging supplies, and a bulletproof vest, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Pinnock is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.