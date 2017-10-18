Harrisburg police chief hopes for more cooperation in violent crime investigations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police Chief Tom Carter says his department has had problems over the past several months getting cooperation from people involved in violent crimes.

Investigators are still working shootings that took place on Monday.

Shots were fired near 20th and Herr streets, and police say two people were injured and listed in critical condition.

Chief Carter says the other victim claims to have been wounded at another location.

Police responded to another shooting around 10:30 p.m. A man was shot in the hand, but would not tell police who shot him.

Carter says the department can’t do much if the victims choose not to talk.

“We are looking at both shootings,” said Carter. “We hope to get help from the public.”

Carter says it’s not uncommon for people to refuse to talk because of the fear of self-incrimination.

“It may get to a point when they talk,” said Carter. “Once they realize that cooperating could benefit them.”

Carter says a lot of people just don’t trust the police, and he wants them to know all they want to do is help victims get the justice they deserve.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.