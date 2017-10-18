Halloween season can be accompanied by acts of vandalism

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As hundreds gathered for the annual Halloween parade in Millersburg on Wednesday evening, borough officials were issuing a warning to residents about recent crime.

While several cases of weekend vandalism in Millersburg’s parks are not considered to be associated with Halloween, officials say the acts of graffiti serve as a reminder that small acts of vandalism are common in fall.

“It certainly comes with the territory. It certainly comes with the time of year, definitely keep an eye out,” said Borough Manager Chris McGann.

Common pranks around Halloween include writing with soap on car windows and throwing dried corn kernels at homes. While certain activities may not rise to the level of a crime, if property damage is incurred or pranks are committed repeatedly, actors can face charges including vandalism and harassment.

Millersburg Police are currently searching for the person or persons who used black spray paint to spread graffiti on bathroom buildings and other property throughout MYO, Seal and Riverfront Parks and the swinging bridge. McGann said Dauphin County maintenance officials are assisting the borough with cleanup, which will cost public works employees time and taxpayers money. Estimated damage to the park properties was not yet determined, pending removal of paint. a $250 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism.

As the sun begins to set earlier in the day, police say vandals can become more brazen. Residents and businesses are advised to keep an exterior light on into the evening or use security cameras as extra layers of protection.

“Just be vigilant,” said McGann.

Anyone with information on recent vandalism should contact the Millersburg Police Department at (717)692-2323.