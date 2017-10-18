GOP budget that’s key to taxes moving ahead in Senate

ANDREW TAYLOR, The Associated Press Published:
Mitch McConnell, Laura Dove
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at right by Secretary for the Majority Laura Dove, walks from his office to the chamber for the start of the legislative day, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is moving ahead on a Republican budget plan, a critical step in President Donald Trump and the party’s politically imperative drive to cut taxes and simplify the IRS code.

The nonbinding budget plan would permit Republicans to pass follow-up tax cuts later this year that would cost up to $1.5 trillion over the coming decade. The plan cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on a party-line vote of 50-47.

The plan breaks with longstanding promises by top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker Paul Ryan that the upcoming tax drive won’t add to the nation’s $20 trillion debt.

